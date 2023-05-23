Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Fortive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 357,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Fortive Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

