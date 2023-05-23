Forum Private Client Group LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 90,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,596. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

