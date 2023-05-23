Forum Private Client Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.9% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 317,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DFAI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. 187,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,055. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.