Forum Private Client Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. 37,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,979. The firm has a market cap of $585.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

