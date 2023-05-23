Forum Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Forum Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 533,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,032,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 103,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.12. 17,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,010. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $102.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58. The company has a market cap of $825.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

