Forum Private Client Group LLC Sells 379 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forum Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,034. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

