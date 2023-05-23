Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71,348 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Northrop Grumman worth $383,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 320,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $443.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

