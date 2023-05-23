Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,887 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $339,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.