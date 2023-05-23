Franklin Resources Inc. Has $502.53 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,039,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,529 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $502,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $218.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.49. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

