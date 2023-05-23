Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of Tyler Technologies worth $354,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,625. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE TYL opened at $397.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

