Frax (FRAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.86 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $3.86 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

