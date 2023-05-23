Fruits Tops 24 Hour Volume of $224,396.62 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $224,396.62 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About Fruits

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

