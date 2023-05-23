G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Shares Down 20%

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Rating) shares were down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 122,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 67,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Featured Articles

