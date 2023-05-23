G999 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $598.62 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $598.62 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00053915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

