G999 (G999) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,079.96

G999 (G999) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, G999 has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $1,079.96 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00053892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00038601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.