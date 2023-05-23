Game Creek Capital LP Acquires 120,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Alight comprises 1.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Alight were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Alight by 109.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. 244,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,510. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.