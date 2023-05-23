Game Creek Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Game Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies comprises 2.0% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,757,000 after acquiring an additional 375,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $84,628,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,907. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.