Game Creek Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,479. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

