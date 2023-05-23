Game Creek Capital LP Invests $729,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,810,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 252,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 57,907 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,032,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.55. 473,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,490. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average of $111.81. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

