Game Creek Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 5.0% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. 20,615,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,225,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

