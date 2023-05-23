Game Creek Capital LP Sells 4,750 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up about 1.4% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $2,653,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $2,642,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 9,186.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 79,368 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,526.29.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

