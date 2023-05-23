Game Creek Capital LP Sells 750 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Game Creek Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,648 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $138,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 178.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.37. 2,043,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,572,094. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.