GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

GAP Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:GPS opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,209 shares of company stock worth $282,671. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,032 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $20,617,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of GAP by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

