Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1,026.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 100,671 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

