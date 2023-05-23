Gator Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,490 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,680,000 after purchasing an additional 448,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VCSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.84. 894,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847,414. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

