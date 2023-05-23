Gator Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Gator Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,650 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $97,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 21.0 %

Shares of PACW stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.29. 33,310,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,372,695. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $978.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

