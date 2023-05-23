Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $100.28

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.28 and last traded at $100.28, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.91.

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

