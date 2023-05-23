Gene Liu Sells 275 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, May 15th, Gene Liu sold 147 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total value of $20,950.44.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Gene Liu sold 362 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $59,668.46.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $11.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.38. 3,093,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,427. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,742,000 after buying an additional 200,703 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Atlassian by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

