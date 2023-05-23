General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,730. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

