Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 1,128,000 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,827,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels makes up approximately 3.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 2.62% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $30,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3,619.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 367,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,519. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Insider Transactions at Clean Energy Fuels

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

