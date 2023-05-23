Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 61,286 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Installed Building Products worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7,558.2% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 128,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 127,204 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.6% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 81,257 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,338.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.57. 49,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,188. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $125.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $686.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,023 shares of company stock worth $13,943,688. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.