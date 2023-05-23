Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. Lindsay makes up approximately 2.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $23,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNN traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.66. 26,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,544. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.09. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $116.16 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

LNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

