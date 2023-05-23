Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $36.82 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial comprises 3.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.72% of Wintrust Financial worth $36,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 171.4% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 94,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 110,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

