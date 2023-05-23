Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. ANI Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 2.57% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

ANIP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. 30,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,040. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. Research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.