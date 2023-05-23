Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Down to $6.99

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.78. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 15,858 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBTG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.15 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 8,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,918.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,225 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

