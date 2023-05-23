Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,593 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.79% of Global Payments worth $481,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -220.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

