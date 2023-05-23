Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,838 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 74,485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF by 120.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 26,113 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDOC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. 617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.84.

About Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (GDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to equities of companies that are driving innovation in healthcare globally. GDOC was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

