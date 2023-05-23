Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Jeffrey P. Johnson Sells 15,252 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Graco Stock Down 1.4 %

GGG traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.86. 212,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

