Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.28 Per Share

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Grainger Stock Performance

Grainger stock opened at GBX 261.20 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315 ($3.92).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

