Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.28 Per Share

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Grainger Stock Performance
Grainger stock opened at GBX 261.20 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315 ($3.92).
Grainger Company Profile
