Graphene Investments SAS Acquires New Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,733,242 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 314,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,473. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

