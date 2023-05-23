Graphene Investments SAS Buys Shares of 21,100 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Dollar Tree makes up about 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,045,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,204,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,403,000 after buying an additional 652,000 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $2.97 on Tuesday, reaching $157.03. 794,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,542. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.27 and a 1 year high of $175.68.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

