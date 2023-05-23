Graphene Investments SAS Buys Shares of 6,000 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000. Broadcom makes up 2.3% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.16.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $13.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $692.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $698.99. The firm has a market cap of $288.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.34 and a 200 day moving average of $588.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

