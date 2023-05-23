Graphene Investments SAS Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.9% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 606,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.74. The stock had a trading volume of 366,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,263. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

