Graphene Investments SAS Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 486,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,100,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

GS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.54. The company had a trading volume of 551,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.97. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.