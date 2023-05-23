Graphene Investments SAS Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.2% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.35. 1,376,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,653. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.95.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,774 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

