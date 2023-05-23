Grin Price Tops $0.0439 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, Grin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $624,810.49 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,309.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00335510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00555475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00067148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00424180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001163 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

