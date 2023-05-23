Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 148 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.1% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.
Accenture stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.26. 468,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,364. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.77. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
