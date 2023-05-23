Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,137 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises 2.4% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,938 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 529,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -71.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,947,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,982 shares of company stock worth $79,680,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

