Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Pinterest Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,707,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,170,588. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.