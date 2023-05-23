Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,203,000 after acquiring an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after acquiring an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.25. 823,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,752. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

